PM Imran Khan intervenes in Sindh politics

ISLAMABAD: Following the damning JIT report which accused the top PPP leadership of being involved in money laundering, PM Imran Khan has stepped in and discussed the current situation with party leaders in Sindh.



On Saturday, the PM telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ali Gohar Khan Mahar in presence of Governor Imran Ismail. The lawmaker from Ghotki apprised the prime minister on the fast evolving political situation and invited him to visit the province at earliest.

PM Imran expressed concerns and accepted the invitation to visit Sindh soon. During the visit, the premier will meet the important political leaders, it was decided.

The ruling party has started holding intra-party meetings and contacting allied parties to bring about a change in the Sindh government after appearance of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name in the JIT report of the money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday discussed the latest political situation in the province with Governor Imran Ismail.

According to some media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to send Fawad to Sindh to take the party leadership and other allies into confidence on the current political situation. However, there is no formal word from the federal government or the minister himself about his proposed visit to Sindh shortly. The minister was not available for comments.