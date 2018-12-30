'Such is the strength behind us': Rickshaw driver offers free rides to Pak army soldiers

A social media user on Saturday posted a picture of a rickshaw driver offering free rides to Pakistan Army solders.

A caption that accompanied the pictures of the rickshaw driver and the three-wheeler said people cannot be stopped from loving their armed forces.

The user also tagged military spokesman Major Genera Asif Ghafoor who in his reply from his personal Twitter account identified the rickshaw driver as Mahmood Jan, a resident of Lahore .

"Thanks to Mahmood Jan the Rikshaw Driver from Lahore for his love and respect. Such is the strength and motivation behind us.

#LongLivePakistan," said Major General Asif Ghafoor.