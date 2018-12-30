President Alvi apologises after neighbors undergo security checks outside Karachi mosque

Multiple facebook and Twitter posts have shared a video which claims to show a large number of people undergoing security check ups before entering a mosque where President of Pakistan was offering prayers.



"Arif Alvi sahib has come to mosque to offer prayers," claims a man waiting in a long queue outside the mosque.

"Even in Khana Ka'aba we don't go like that," says another while a man who is not visible in the video is heard saying that President Arif Alvi lives nearby.

President responds

Reacting to criticism , President Arif Alvi has said he offered Friday prayer at a mosque in Bahadurabad and had no idea what was happening outside.

He said from pictures he came to know that people had to form queue as part of security arrangements.

"I apologise to my neighbors for inconvenience ," Jang newspaper's website quoted him as saying.



