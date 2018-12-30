close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 30, 2018

President Alvi apologises after neighbors undergo security checks outside Karachi mosque

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 30, 2018

Multiple facebook and Twitter posts have shared a video which claims to show a large number of people undergoing security check ups before entering a mosque where President of Pakistan was offering prayers.

"Arif Alvi sahib has come to mosque to offer prayers," claims a man waiting in a long queue outside the mosque.

"Even in Khana Ka'aba we don't go like that," says another while a man who is not visible in the video is heard saying that President Arif Alvi lives nearby.

President responds

Reacting to criticism , President Arif Alvi has said he offered Friday prayer at a mosque in Bahadurabad and had no idea what  was happening outside.

Preside of Pakistan Arif Alvi has tendered an apology for causing inconvenience to his neighbors-File photo 

He said from pictures he came to know that people had to form queue as part of security arrangements.

"I apologise to my neighbors for inconvenience ," Jang  newspaper's website quoted him as saying.

  


