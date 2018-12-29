Asif Zardari presented six camels as a gift

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kashmore: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has received six camels as gift from party leaders in past few days.
Today, PPP leader Mir Saleem Jan presented a gift of two camels to Asif Ali Zardari during a gathering in Kashmore.
The best breed camels worth Rs800,000 were brought from Sui Balochistan.
On Friday, Zardari was presented a gift of four camels MPA Ali Nawaz Mahar when he arrived in Khangarh.
It may be noted here that Asif Zardari had also received a precious high-breed horse as a gift earlier this month in Sukkur.
Zardari is well known by his hobby of high-breed horses, camels and goats.
