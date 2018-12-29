close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 29, 2018

Asif Zardari presented six camels as a gift

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 29, 2018

Kashmore: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has received six camels as gift from party leaders in past few days.

Today, PPP leader Mir Saleem Jan presented a gift of two camels to Asif Ali Zardari during a gathering in Kashmore.

The best breed camels worth Rs800,000 were brought from Sui Balochistan.

On Friday, Zardari was presented a gift of four camels MPA Ali Nawaz Mahar when he arrived in Khangarh.

It may be noted here that Asif Zardari had also received a precious high-breed horse as a gift earlier this month in Sukkur.

Zardari is well known by his hobby of high-breed horses, camels and goats. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan