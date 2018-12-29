PPP demands placing PM Imran Khan, some ministers' names on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded to put Prime Minister Imran Khan and some of his ministers and party leaders on Exit Control List (ECL).



A day after the government placed the names of 172 accused in multi-billion rupee fake accounts scam on the exit control list including Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and several Sindh ministers, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar writes a letter to State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and demanded to put the names of PM Imran, some of his ministers and party leaders on the ECL.

The letter further reads, “Investigation is going on against some ministers and party leaders for alleged corruption. The names of those under investigation, should be placed on ECL.”

The leaders other than Prime Minister Imran Khan include Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Fehmida Mirza, Zubeda Jalal, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Senior Minister Atif Khan, Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan and party leader Jahangir Tareen Khan.