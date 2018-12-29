Ali Raza Abidi murder case: Key arrest made, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that a ‘significant arrest’ relating to the murder of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi has been made 'at the airport'.

"The investigation is going on into the incident, therefore, more details can not be disclosed," Chif Minister said while speaking to media personnel after offering condolences to Syed Akhlaq Hussain Abidi, the father of slain former parliamentarian, at his residence. He added that the Abidi’s killers would be brought to book very soon.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was shot multiple times outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Karachi’s DHA late Tuesday. He was shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.



To a question, Shah said that it was a shocking incident and he had not been given any such intelligence report about threats.

"After the recent incidents in the metropolis - Landhi blast, attack on Milad gathering in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and attack on Chinese Consulate – I had convened a law and order meeting to discuss the overall situation and work out new strategies," he said.

Responding to another question regarding the formation of a forward bloc in the Sindh Assembly, Shah said it is a dream that will not come true. "This is merely wishful thinking," added the CM.

