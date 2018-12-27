close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

Asad Umar reviews existing facilities for import of petroleum products

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of senior officials of Finance, Economic Affairs and Petroleum Divisions here on Thursday. 

The meeting reviewed the existing facilities for import of different petroleum products in the country.

 The existing facilities from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (IDB) were also discussed. It was agreed that full utilization of the $ 4.5 billion facility over three years period, starting July 2018 must be ensured.

Latest News

More From Pakistan