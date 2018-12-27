close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

PM Imran Khan paving way for ‘one unit’, ‘one party’ rule in Pakistan, claims says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 27, 2018

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was ‘selected’ to lead Pakistan into one unit and a one party state by usurping the rights of provinces.

Addressing a gathering to mark the 11th death anniversary of his mother Benazir Bhutto Zardari in Garhi Khuda Bukhash, Bilawal alleged that “we are under pressure over the 18th Amendment. Imran Khan wants me to support him to abolish this amendment.”

Bilawal asserted that “I will not be scared of the one-sided accountability.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan