PM Imran Khan paving way for ‘one unit’, ‘one party’ rule in Pakistan, claims says Bilawal Bhutto

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was ‘selected’ to lead Pakistan into one unit and a one party state by usurping the rights of provinces.



Addressing a gathering to mark the 11th death anniversary of his mother Benazir Bhutto Zardari in Garhi Khuda Bukhash, Bilawal alleged that “we are under pressure over the 18th Amendment. Imran Khan wants me to support him to abolish this amendment.”

Bilawal asserted that “I will not be scared of the one-sided accountability.”