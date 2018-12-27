Provinces taken on board for collaborative youth strategy: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, said it was for the first time in last eight years that all the provincial stakeholders are being consulted on youth affairs.

This he said in a meeting held with all the provincial ministers on youth affairs for developing a collaborative strategy for youth development.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports KPK, Mr. Muhammad Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Punjab, Mr. Malik Umar Farooq, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs, Mr. Haroon Ahmed Khan, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Sindh, Khawaja Muhammad Naeem Bismil, Director General Sports & Youth Affairs AJK, and Ms. Salma Aziz, Deputy Director Youth Affairs GB.

All the provincial ministers appreciated the efforts of Mr. Muhammad Usman Dar in proactively reaching out to the provinces/regions during the formulation of uniform youth strategy which includes development of a National Youth Development Framework.

Moreover, it was agreed in the meeting that collaborative and coordinated efforts would be undertaken for the socio-economic empowerment of youth across Pakistan.

Dar thanked the provincial/regional ministers and representatives for their valuable input and willingness to work jointly with the Federal Government for the betterment of young people.