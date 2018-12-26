FM Qureshi holds in-depth talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited Russian Federation on 25-26 December 2018.

He led detailed talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on various bilateral and regional issues.



Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Russian Federation. He also expressed government of Pakistan's desire to forge a long-term, multidimensional partnership and friendship with Russia.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral relations.

The first meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev in Shanghai in November 2018 had set the tone to deepen cooperation in all areas.

Views were also exchanged to support each other's position in multilateral forums. It was also decided to maintain close and regular contact for strengthening understanding on important issues.

The Ministers agreed to continue efforts, including through Moscow Format of Consultations, for supporting reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Recent developments concerning Afghan peace process were also discussed.

It was underlined that being the most important stakeholders, Pakistan and Russia had shared interests and concerns in Afghanistan and had the common goal of supporting all efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

Foreign Minister Lavrov acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in the Afghan settlement and offered Russia's support to bring stability in the region.

Both leaders also underscored the need to harmonise various regional approaches for developing a regional consensus on various issues.