Benazir Bhutto was a stateswoman, inscriber of history: Bilawal

NAUNDERO: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 11th anniversary of Martyrdom said she was a stateswoman and an inscriber of the history.



She had embraced Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa, Balouchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan like a unifying chain in her entire life.

Her assassination was in actual, meant to ambush the pace of progress and prosperity and on the dream of Pakistan’s enlightened moderation and democratic Pakistan, he added.

On this occasion of 11th Martyrdom day anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim World, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message said that since day one she started her political career, she never took rest but as giant leader, she continued to struggle for the rights of the people and for taking the country to the heights of the glory of peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan.

“On becoming country’s first woman PM, she took steps for transforming the country into a real welfare state and gave entirely peoples-friendly policies and programmes”, he said adding, “She developed the soft image of Pakistan internationally and courageously added the missile defence shield to the nuclear programme of the country and the defence of it.”

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had made Pakistan an invincible state, the PPP Chairman said.

He said that the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto both are the keys to a modern and brighter Pakistan.

He vowed that the PPP would keep these two abreast and would continue to struggle for making their dreams of developing Pakistan as modern welfare state come true.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that each year her Day of Martyrdom is commemorated, which in fact is a message to the enemies of the democratic Pakistan. The enemies of Pakistan are destined to remain defeated while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission would remain invincible.