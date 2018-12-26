Govt to launch NAP in March to combat terrorism: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that government would launch National Action Plan in March 2019 to counter terrorism and target killing across the country.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, he said for the first time in the history of the country civil, military and key stakeholders would be on same table to take exemplary actions to bring betterment in the National Security Plan.

He said that all media stakeholders and government officials would be invited as well to review security measures and this initiative would be appreciated at all levels.

Responding to a question he said that previous government did not work on national action plan though National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was formed, but minimum action was taken to improve the security situation.

The previous government had formed sub-committees but did not hold a single meeting, he said.

Responding to another question, he said the prime minister has taken commendable steps to improve the country’s image internationally adding that a tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, China and Pakistan, opening of Kartarpura gate and PM’s visit to Iran were the appropriate proofs of the government's efforts to bring peace in the region.

Replying to a question regarding the target killing of Ali Raza Abidi, the minister said that it was a tragic incident and the government would not adopt the "traditional blame game" to solve this case.

"We are probing this incident from all angles and it was very unprofessional to come up with any consequences until the investigation was completed ’’, he said.

"We will try hard to eliminate this plague from the country adding those who want to destabilize the state will be identified soon," he said.