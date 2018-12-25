close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 25, 2018

Social media mourns death of Ali Raza Abidi in firing

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

KARACHI: As soon the news of killing of former MNA and a MQM-P leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi spread, condolence messages are pouring in from various politicians, party workers and other people in the city and all over the country.

A number of people took to Twitter for expressing their sorrow on the assassination.



Latest News

More From Pakistan