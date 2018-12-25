Social media mourns death of Ali Raza Abidi in firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: As soon the news of killing of former MNA and a MQM-P leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi spread, condolence messages are pouring in from various politicians, party workers and other people in the city and all over the country.
A number of people took to Twitter for expressing their sorrow on the assassination.
