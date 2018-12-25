close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 25, 2018

Former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi shot, injured in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

KARACHI: Former MQM MNA Syed Ali Raza  Abidi  has been injured in a firing incident  in Karachi, Geo reported. 

The gun attack took place outside his residence at Khayaban-e-Ittehad. 

According to police, unknown gunmen opened fire on Abidi's vehicle and sped away. 

According to DIG South, the former lawmaker was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical aid.

This comes two days after two Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers were gunned down in Usmania Society.

Earlier this month, six people were wounded when a  low-intensity blast hit an MQM's Milad gathering in Gulistan-e-Johar. 

