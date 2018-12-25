Former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi shot, injured in Karachi

KARACHI: Former MQM MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi has been injured in a firing incident in Karachi, Geo reported.

The gun attack took place outside his residence at Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

According to police, unknown gunmen opened fire on Abidi's vehicle and sped away.

According to DIG South, the former lawmaker was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical aid.

This comes two days after two Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers were gunned down in Usmania Society.

Earlier this month, six people were wounded when a low-intensity blast hit an MQM's Milad gathering in Gulistan-e-Johar.