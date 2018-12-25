FM Qureshi urges nation to commit to Quaid's vision

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday urged the nation to reiterate its commitment to achieve the Quaid’s vision of a tolerant, progressive and united nation.



“Today on Quaid's birthday let’s honour his life and legacy and commit to working to implement Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan: a tolerant, progressive and a united nation,” the foreign minister posted on his Twitter account as the nation observed the 143rd birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In a separate tweet, Qureshi also felicitated the Christian community of the country on the Christmas and wished them happiness and prosperity.

“May this festive occasion bring you a lot of joy and prosperity,” he conveyed his message.