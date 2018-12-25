Fawad Chaudhry, Ahsan Iqbal get into a Twitter spat

ISLAMABAD: A Twitter spat has erupted between Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal following their press conferences in Islamabad in the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in Al-Azizia case.



The war of words began on Twitter after Ahsan Iqbal rubbished Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claim that he was General Zial ul Haq’s protégé.

Iqbal clarified that he had got admission in UET, Lahore in 197 when Gen Zia was not the ruler.

“I was admitted in Mechanical Engineering on open merit seat,” Iqbal said, adding that “Your (Fawad Chaudhry) lies are known to whole nation.”

Pity the government whose Info Minister is a pathological liar,” he concluded.

The information minister hit back at Ahsan Iqbal by sharing a screengrab of the Wikipedia profile of the former interior minister.

The page claimed that Ahsan Iqbal was introduced into the right wing politics by General Zia ul haq.

“Irony:) son of Ms. Nisar Fatima is disowning Gen ZiaUlHaq ... ⁦@ijazulhaq⁩ sb Gen Zia b assman pe sochtay hoon gey kis tarah k loogoon pe ehsaan kia:) Fact is had Gen ZiaUlHaq been not ruling you guys would have been Retiring as clerk from Govt Service,” Fawad Chaudhry wrote.



