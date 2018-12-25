Bakhtawar Bhutto hits back at Imran Khan on JIT tweet

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, sister of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has rebuked Prime Minister Imran Khan following his tweets on suspected JIT’s findings in fake accounts case.



The PM said that he was puzzled and perplexed by those who were “still defending the plunders” despite having read findings of JIT and Panama and fake account cases.

“The Panama JIT report and the Fake Accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail getting impoverished and drowning in debt. The scale and methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous and mind-boggling,” Khan wrote.

Shortly after the premier’s social media comments, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter to post a series of tweets, questioning Imran Khan's government legitimacy and double standards.

“I am puzzled and perplexed by PTI despite having lost everything in bye elections, still think they have legitimacy to rule,” Bakhtawar tweeted.

“I too, am puzzled & perplexed, why no money trial is sought from Aleema Khan for her properties & companies,” she continued.

“Even more puzzled and perplexed how Peshawar BRT can reach almost 1 trillion rupees with no mega money laundering scandal. Still puzzled and perplexed how PTI escaped foreign funding investigations before the election commission, the PPP leader questioned.

Bakhtawar questioned how Bani Gala encroachment got regularised while other people’s homes were demolished.

“Perplexing: how Bani Gala was bought, built, renovated, reconstructed (repeatedly) & maintained.

“Puzzled & perplexed when the billion tree tsunami mega corruption scandal will appear in court.

“Puzzled & perplexed why no money trail was required for $6.3million dollar cricket team? #FatherBoughtCaptain #SonBoughtTeam,” she concluded taking a jibe at Ali Tareen, son of Jahangir Khan Tareen, who bought a PSL team at a whopping price.



