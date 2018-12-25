Imran making a new Pakistan in light of Quaid's vision: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making a new Pakistan in light of the broad vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.



Today the entire nation paid tribute to the great leader, who was a man of principals, the minister said in his message on the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam had a firm belief in constitution and rule of law.

He wanted a Pakistan where everyone could live according to their religions, beliefs and ideologies.

The Father of the Nation was an enlightened leader, who had always opposed extremist approach.

He (the Quaid) had sacrificed his each and every thing for Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan and its ideology were keepsake and their protection was a national duty of every patriotic Pakistani.

He said those who had done wrong to the Quaid''s Pakistan deserved no leniency.

It was time that those, who had built palaces by making the people poor, were being held accountable, he added Fawad also paid tribute to the brave personnel of armed forces, police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who had restored peace in the country by shedding their blood.

The entire nation prayed for its martyrs, he said.