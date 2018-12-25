Pakistan strongly condemns Kabul building attack condoles loss of lives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the shooting and suicide attack at a government building in Kabul on Monday that resulted in the loss of over 43 precious lives and injuries to many others.



“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured," a foreign office statement issued on Tuesday said.

Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief.

“We also reiterate our solidarity with Afghanistan in their fight against the common enemy of terrorism,” the statement added.