Unlike India, minorities to be treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan will ensure that its minorities are treated as equal citizens unlike what is happening in India.

The prime minister in his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah said on Twitter that father of the nation envisaged Pakistan as a democratic, just and compassionate nation and wanted " our minorities to be equal citizens".

" It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity," he said adding that struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority

"Naya Pak is Quaid's Pak & we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India," he said.

The 142nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervour today (Tuesday).

The day, which is marked as a public holiday, dawned with special prayers for the progress, prosperity and security of the homeland.

Different programmes are arranged to highlight Jinnah’s struggle for Pakistan.

