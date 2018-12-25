Nawaz Sharif shifted to Lahore to serve jail term

ISLAMABAD: A day after being convicted in Al-Azizia reference, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent to Lahore on Tuesday where he would serve his seven-year jail term.

According to Geo News, a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accompanied the Supreme Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to Lahore amid strict security arrangements.

A large number of PMLN workers was present outside the Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where he was shifted after Accountability Court pronounced its judgement against Nawaz Sharif.

The supporters of the former prime minister also cut a cake to celebrate his birthday outside the prison.

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik sentenced Sharif to seven years in jail and also imposed a heavy fine in Al-Azizia reference on Monday.

Sharif, a three time prime minister of Pakistan, had requested the court to send him to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.