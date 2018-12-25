Five quotes of Pakistan's founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

As the nation marks 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here are five splendid quotes of our founding father:

1-There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan. (Speech at a Mammoth Rally at the University Stadium, Lahore on 30th October. 1947.)



2-You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed --that has nothing to do with the business of the State.

3- The story of Pakistan, its struggle and its achievement, is the very story of great human ideals, struggling to survive in the face of great odds and difficulties. (Address at Chittagong on March 23, 1948).



4- Finally, let me tell you, fellow citizens, Pakistan is a land of great potential resources. But to build it up into a country worthy of the Muslim nation, we shall require every ounce of energy that we possess and I am confident that it will come from all whole-heartedly. (In a broadcast message in 1947).



5-8. With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve. (Addressing Ack Ack regiments in Karachi on February 21, 1948)