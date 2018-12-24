close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Bid to attack Christmas celebrations foiled in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Five suspected terrorists were taken into custody after a shootout in Karachi’s Mobina Town on Christmas Eve on Monday.

According to police, the alleged terrorists were planning an attack on Christmas celebrations in the metropolis.

The suspects were identified as Amjad, Naveed, Ali, Mumtaz and Mureed.

Law enforcers also seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

The Christian community across the world will celebrate Christmas tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Special services will be held in churches across the country to celebrate the festival.

Earlier this month, two suspects affiliated with the Muttahida Quami Movement’s (MQM) South Africa network were arrested by the Rangers during a raid in North Karachi Sector III.

