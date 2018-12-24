Bid to attack Christmas celebrations foiled in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Five suspected terrorists were taken into custody after a shootout in Karachi’s Mobina Town on Christmas Eve on Monday.



According to police, the alleged terrorists were planning an attack on Christmas celebrations in the metropolis.

The suspects were identified as Amjad, Naveed, Ali, Mumtaz and Mureed.

Law enforcers also seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

The Christian community across the world will celebrate Christmas tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Special services will be held in churches across the country to celebrate the festival.

