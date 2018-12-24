close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Read: Full verdict of Nawaz Sharif's conviction in Al Azizia case

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and sentenced him to seven years in prison in Al Azizia case while the former PM has been acquitted in Flagship corruption reference.

The accountability court Judge, Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict reserved on December 19 after completion of hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Flagship Investment cases against the deposed PM.

Read the text of detailed verdict here:



