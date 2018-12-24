close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 24, 2018

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Adiala before transfer to Kot Lakhpat

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of corruption, has been taken to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

An accountability court handed dead the jail term and a fine of Rs1.5 billion in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

Nawaz Sharif was inside the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

The former premier requested the court to send him to Kot Lakhpat jail instead of Adiala, a plea which was opposed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accountability court, however, accepted Sharif’s request.

According to Geo, Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to Adiala jail for a day. He will be shifted to Kot Lakhpat prison on Tuesday.

