Madrassah teacher arrested for allegedly raping two minor students in Gujrat

GUJRAT: A madrassah teacher was taken into custody on Sunday night for alleged sexual assault of two minor boys, revealed the police.

As per reports, the madrassah teacher was caught raping the two minor brothers, by their father when he went to pick them up in the Pindi Hasna town.

It was further revealed that the teacher had managed to escape after getting caught at that time and had even threatened to kill the two students.

The teacher was subsequent to the father’s request taken into police custody after a first information report (FIR) was registered.