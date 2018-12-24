Al-Azizia, Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif: LIVE Updates on verdict

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court seized with graft references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is all set to decide the fate of three-time PM in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment cases today (Monday).



The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had reserved the judgment after completion of hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Flagship Investment cases against 68-year-old deposed PM last week. The judge on Wednesday rejected application by Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Harris to provide one week time to submit more documents but allowed him to provide any document by Friday last.



Nawaz Sharif has also arrived in Islamabad ahead of the verdict that is expected to be delivered in the morning around 9:00am today. Security around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad has been tightened ahead of verdict, which will decide the fate of the former prime minister.



Upon his arrival from Lahore, he held a comprehensive meeting with the PML-N president and younger brother Shahbaz Sharif at his Ministers’ Enclave residence to discuss the party matters and post-verdict scenario.

Both the leaders also agreed to seek support from the Pakistan People s party (PPP) to steer out of political quagmire. They also formulated the strategy to launch a mass contact campaign in view of the verdict landing Nawaz Sharif behind the bars (as the case may be).

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has broken silence and reportedly expressed her intention to play her role as a PML-N’s worker in order to raise voice for Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif, in July 2017, was disqualified by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal, which also led to the filing of three corruption cases.



Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

07:00am - The security has been beefed up in Islamabad ahead of announcement of verdict by the accountability court.

Law enforcers, including rangers and a number police officers, have been deployed around the court’s premises to avert any untoward incident.