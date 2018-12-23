Shocking video: Indonesia tsunami hits pop band 'Seventeen'

At least 168 people were killed when a tsunami slammed into popular beaches around Indonesia´s Sunda Strait .



Dramatic video posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into an open-air concert by pop group "Seventeen" -- hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.



In a tearful Instagram post, frontman Riefian Fajarsyah said the band´s bassist and road manager had been killed.



Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30 pm (1430 GMT) following the eruption of a volcano known as the "child" of the legendary Krakatoa, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with 168 confirmed dead, 745 people injured and 30 reported missing across three regions, he said.

AFP/Web Desk