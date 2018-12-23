Kareena Kapoor wants son Taimur Ali Khan to complete education first

CAPE TOWN: Bollywood actress Kareen Kapoor Khan has said that she would push her son Taimur Ali Khan to complete his studies first.



Kareena and Saif Ali Khan who are in South Africa celebrated grand birthday party of their beloved charismatic son Taimur Ali Khan, who turned who turned 2 on December 20 this year.

Kareen said, “I will always push Taimur to complete his studies first and then do what he wants to in his career,” India media reported.

Earlier this month, the Bollywood's most stylish couple jetted off to Cape Town to make munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's auspicious day more fantastic in the scenic valley of South Africa.

The couple was busy in shooting for a commercial in South Africa and reportedly extended their stay in Cape Town to make it a work cum leisure holiday as their son turned 2 on December 20, 2018.