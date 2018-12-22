close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 22, 2018

Man climbs mobile tower in Islamabad, threatens to kill self if not made PM

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Rescuers  successfully  persuaded a man to climb down a  mobile phone tower  after he  threatened to commit suicide.

According to Geo News, the man demanded government make him  prime minister of Pakistan since he  can resolve the issues facing the country.

He also sought an audience with the prime minister  during his negotiations with rescuers. 

TV footage showed  the man holding Pakistan's flag atop the tower.

Earlier, after being informed of the situation, authorities dispatched cranes and rescuers were sent to the area.

Identity of the man was yet to be known.


