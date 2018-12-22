Man climbs mobile tower in Islamabad, threatens to kill self if not made PM

ISLAMABAD: Rescuers successfully persuaded a man to climb down a mobile phone tower after he threatened to commit suicide.

According to Geo News, the man demanded government make him prime minister of Pakistan since he can resolve the issues facing the country.



He also sought an audience with the prime minister during his negotiations with rescuers.

TV footage showed the man holding Pakistan's flag atop the tower.



Earlier, after being informed of the situation, authorities dispatched cranes and rescuers were sent to the area.

Identity of the man was yet to be known.



