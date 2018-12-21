Sargodha University Professor dies in Lahore camp jail

LAHORE: Sargodha university professor Mian Javed, who was under investigation in a corruption case, has died of cardiac arrest in camp jail Lahore.



Jail officials said the body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Professor Javed in October for illegally establishing Sargodha university campuses.

He was arrested along with former Sargodha University vice-chancellor Dr Mohammad Akram Chaudhry and four other officials, Geo News reported.

Later, Mian Javed was shifted to camp jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, shortly after his death, Professor Javed’s pictures have gone viral on social media, in which the deceased body could be seen still in handcuffs.

The viral handcuffed photos of pictures have drawn ire on social media.

Meanwhile, NAB spokesman has strongly rejected the impression Mian Javed died in custody.