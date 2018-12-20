PPP files petition against PM Imran Khan, Faisal Vawda in ECP

ISLAMABAD: In a tit-for-tat , Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan against Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Faisal Vawda.



The petition was filed by PPP leader Farhatullah Babar.

Babar, in the petition, has sought details of Imran Khan and Faisal Vawda’s assets and the election campaign expenses.

He has also sought details of PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan’s assets and money trail.

Babar, also in a plea in the SECP, has also sought details of PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s ‘Benami accounts’.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a reference in ECP for disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for concealed the information in the nomination papers submitted in the electoral body over his assets.