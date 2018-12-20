PTI files reference in ECP for disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.



PTI leader and member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, on the directives of the party, filed the plea in the ECP Sindh office.

The petitioner has prayed that Asif Ali Zardari is owner of New York apartment and he concealed the information in the nomination papers submitted in the electoral body over his assets.

Under article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, Zardari is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’, therefore he should be disqualified.



A day earlier, Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had said that Zardari could not remain a member of the National Assembly (MNA), under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, for not declaring the New York apartment in his election nomination papers.

Talking to journalists here, he said that reports had surfaced in media that Zardari owned a single residential condo unit in Block No 1483, Lot No 1097, located at Street No 72, 524 East in Manhattan, New York, which he had not declared in his assets list submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As per articles 62 and 63, he should be disqualified as MNA for concealing his assets, he added.

He said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman would file a reference in Election Commission for the disqualification of Asif Zardari.