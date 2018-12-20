PM Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid engage in witty repartee

ISLAMABAD: Ministers should be allowed to bring their lunch boxes to the cabinet meetings, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in an interesting dialogue he had on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Geo News, the railways minister was jokingly commenting on the lengthy cabinet meetings.

"Most of the members need to be put on diet," Prime Minister Imran Khan quipped ," the TV channel reported.

When it comes to food, Sheikh Rashid is not known for restricting himself.

In the past, a video of the firebrand politician was widely circulated on the social media in which he is seen getting his hands on a biryani box and taking a bite out of chicken piece as he shared the stage with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership including Imran Khan.

In the video Imran Khan was seen attempting to suppress his smile .

On December 10, Khan chaired the longest-ever cabinet meeting held in Pakistan’s history on any subject.

During that meeting the premier reviewed the three-month performance of each ministry with reference to service delivery, austerity measure undertaken by the respective ministers and their future plans.

The cabinet meeting then extended well past the dinner time, not very usual when it comes to Pakistan.



