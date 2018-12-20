Embattled Sharifs meet in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif on Thursday met with his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif at the parliament house, according to Geo News.

The Sharif brothers discussed the judgement of the accountability court expected to be announced on Monday in corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and agreed to launch a mass contact campaign in case of conviction , Geo Nwes reported.

They agreed to remain silent if the verdict is given in his favour, the TV channel quoted sources as saying.

Nawaz Sharif arrived in the parliament using the back gate and consulted his brother in whispers in the gallery.

The court is all set to announce its decision on Monday in Al-Azizia and Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif.

The former prime minister was sentenced to 10 years jail term in Avenfiled reference in an accountability court judgment last year which was later suspended by Islamabad High Court.