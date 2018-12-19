Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Construction work in six districts to start from January

ISLAMABAD: The government will start construction of 10,000 houses in six districts of Punjab under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme from the next month as the layout plan has been completed, the source said here on Wednesday.



He said that Faisalabad has been identified for the pilot project of the programme, but it has been now extended to five other cities including Sailkot, Lodhran, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar (Chishitan) and Muzaffargarh.

The source said that the first phase regarding construction of 10,000 houses would start in the beginning of the next year, he maintained.

He said that low income group would be given priority for this project and work will start from the next month.

He said there was lack of 12 million houses in Pakistan and investors from private sectors have approached to invest for construction of five million houses.

Initially, he said that registration process has been started in seven districts including Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit,Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad, Faisalabad and people may submit forms till December 21 (Friday) during first phase.

It is to mention that only one person per family was eligible to apply and preference will be given to those who do not own a house in Pakistan.

According to the website of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the last date of submission of forms under NPHP is December 21 (Friday) for the first phase.

Applicants are required to pay 250 rupees along with the application form, filled with complete information.

The forms can be also downloaded free from the website of NADRA