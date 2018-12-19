No US request for exchanging Shakeel Afridi with Dr Afia Siddiqui: minister

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Wednesday told the Senate that the US had not made any written request for handing over Dr Shakeel Afridi in exchange for detained Dr Aafia Siddiqui.



To a query during Question Hour in Senate, he said, “The government will not compromise on national security issues.

“We have not received any written request from the US to exchange Dr Shakeel Afridi with Dr Aafia. “We have no external and internal pressures on the issue.”

The minister said decisions would be taken in “Naya Pakistan” keeping in view the supreme national interest of the country.

In a written reply about the question posed by Senator Sirajul Haq that whether it was a fact that the sentence of Dr Shakeel Afridi who was convicted of treason in Pakistan had been reduced, the minister said, “NACTA neither dealing with the treason cases nor relevant information is available with this office.”