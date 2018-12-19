'Pakistan can achieve Rs10 billion target of IT exports'

ISLAMABAD: The participants of a brain storming session, held Wednesday, unanimously agreed that Pakistan can achieve Rs10 billion target of IT industry exports by 2023.

The session “How to Boost IT Economy to 10 Billion by 2023” was chaired by the Executive Director COMSATS and Pro-Chancellor of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Prof.Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi.

Dr Zaidi is also member of Information Technology (IT) Task Force constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

This session was organized by COMSATS Internet Services and was made part of 16th International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology (FIT) hosted by COMSATS University Islamabad.

The gathering was the first to debate on achieving this mammoth target.

This session was attended by Chairman [email protected], CEO of renowned software companies, and Academician from Universities and Government Officials.

The chairman [email protected] Syed Ahmed briefed the august gathering on problems faced by Pakistani companies for software exports and suggested a way forward.

The participant thoroughly discussed both long and short-term solutions and gave significant suggestions.