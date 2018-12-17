close
Mon Dec 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2018

PM Imran Khan receiving Champions trophy from Asif Zardari; rare photo goes viral

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

KARACHI: A rare photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan receiving Champions trophy from former president Asif Ali in Dubai has gone viral on social media.

Although, Asif Ali Zardari had not any public office at the time, he had handed over the trophy to Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan as a husband of former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto during her first tenure in early 90s in Dubai.

In another photo, Asif Ali Zardari is also seen enjoying the match in Dubai stadium.  

Latest News

More From Pakistan