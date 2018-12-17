PM Imran Khan receiving Champions trophy from Asif Zardari; rare photo goes viral

KARACHI: A rare photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan receiving Champions trophy from former president Asif Ali in Dubai has gone viral on social media.



Although, Asif Ali Zardari had not any public office at the time, he had handed over the trophy to Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan as a husband of former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto during her first tenure in early 90s in Dubai.

In another photo, Asif Ali Zardari is also seen enjoying the match in Dubai stadium.