Sushant Singh opens about ex-girlfriend Ankita's debut in Manikarnika

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput is basking in the glory of his performance in his latest offering ‘Kedarnath’ that has earned him ample praise from the audience and critics.

In an interaction with the media at Star Screen Awards 2018 on Sunday, the actor said that he is really happy with the response he’s been getting on Kedarnath because whenever an audience appreciates a movie, then it encourages an actor to do better.

Talking about the film's success, Sushant said: "I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor's work gets appreciated then it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement.”

“The kind of minute detail we have shown in the film, they are getting connected to it and appreciating it. As an actor or as a filmmaker, all we want is that whatever we wanted to say should reach towards the audience without any obstacle.”



Sushant Singh’s girlfriend of six years Ankita Lokhande is also prepping for her big Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’

Director of the movie Mukesh Chhabra shared on Instagram Ankita’s first look from the movie with the caption:

"Here is the official look of actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film - 'Manikarnik'a. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen."

Sushant commented on the post: "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness."

Ankita replied, "Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same."

Talking about this exchange, Sushant shared on Sunday: “I saw the picture and I really liked it. I wanted to congratulate her on that so, I did it.”

He was then asked if he congratulated Ankita personally on her debut.

Sushant replied, “I am the same person on digital platform and in my real life so, whatever comment I made on that post was not to show off for people but I really wanted to congratulate her. She also replied to my comment then, I feel there wasn’t need for any separate conversation.”