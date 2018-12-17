CM Buzdar takes notice of tourist couple's harassment by hotel agents in Murree

MURREE: In another incident of harassment, a tourist couple in Murree has been reportedly subjected to violence by hotel agents on Sunday, Geo News reported.

As informed by the eyewitnesses, the incident emerged when some hotel agents catcalled at a woman tourist near Grand Post Office (GPO) Chowk while she was walking on Murree’s Mall Road around 6.30 pm with her husband.

However, matters went worse when the husband requested the agents to refrain from the inappropriate behaviour, against which the harassers started using force.

As per sources, even onlookers and the traffic police officers present at the scene, instead of diffusing the situation, played complicit in the brawl and the in-charge at the bazaar’s local check-post refused to take any action upon the family’s complaint.

Meanwhile, a video from the incident made its way to social media and went viral instigating Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to take notice of the matter. CM Buzdar then directed inspector-general (IG) for Punjab to submit a report regarding the incident.

CM Buzdar also stressed over the provision of justice to the family at all costs.

The City Police Officer (CPO) for Rawalpindi suspended the in-charge as well as other police officials posted at check-point.

Moreover, according to the Station House Officer (SHO) at the Murree police station, the alleged harassers have been identified and will soon be detained.