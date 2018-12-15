close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
Pakistan

APP
December 15, 2018

Pakistan is an attractive tourist country: Canadian diplomats

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Dec, 18

MARDAN: A ten-member delegation of Canadian Embassy Islamabad Saturday visited the archaeological sites in Takhtbhai and evinced keen interest in the historical remains of Gandhara civilization.

The delegates were briefed about the historical importance of the archaeological remains by the officials of the KP Archive Department.

The members of the delegation in their comments on the occasion held Pakistan an attractive tourist country.

Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people are peace loving and hospitable, they added.

