Pakistan is an attractive tourist country: Canadian diplomats

MARDAN: A ten-member delegation of Canadian Embassy Islamabad Saturday visited the archaeological sites in Takhtbhai and evinced keen interest in the historical remains of Gandhara civilization.

The delegates were briefed about the historical importance of the archaeological remains by the officials of the KP Archive Department.

The members of the delegation in their comments on the occasion held Pakistan an attractive tourist country.

Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people are peace loving and hospitable, they added.