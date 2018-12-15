SC bars govt from appointing dual nationality holders on top posts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday ordered the government not to appoint dual nationals on top posts and to draft laws in this regard after approval from the cabinet.

The orders came in a suo moto case pertaining to dual nationalities of government officers .

The verdict was given by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

According to Geo News, the court had issued notices to the Attorney General and four provincial Advocate Generals before pronouncing its judgment which was reserved on September 24.

Earlier, the chief justice had summoned a list of dual nationals appointed on top government posts across the country.



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a list of around 1,000 dual nationals holding government offices.

According to the FIA, as many as 719 officers had declared their dual national status while the others chose to hide it.



