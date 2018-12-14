PM Imran inaugurates shelter home for homeless people in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a newly established shelter home for homeless people in Peshawar.



According to a statement, over 200 homeless people will be provided food and medical facilities at the shelter home.

Wheel chairs will also be arranged for special people in the facility, the statement.



APP adds:

The prime minister inspected its various sections and asked various quarries about facilities made available to the shelter-less.

The project is aimed at restoring the self-respect of those people who spend the night under the open sky besides broadening the circle of social responsibility by the state and citizens.

Briefing the prime minister, Secretary Social Welfare Department, Muhammad Idrees Marwat said that five shelters homes have been established in Peshawar at Kohat Adda, Charsadda Road, Karkhano, Hajji Camp and Pajaggai Road to provide better facilities to homeless and needy people.

The prime minister was told that 20 rooms at Pajaggai Road shelter home was equipped with all latest facilities including UPS, water geysers, electricity and medical care facilities.

Over 430 people will be accommodated in the shelter homes where they will also be provided free food.

Over 100-bed have been arranged inside the shelter homes to accommodate the poor.

Women and homeless people will also be housed in the shelters.

The PM was informed that the shelter homes has been established in line with PTI government policy to provide best possible facilities to the needy and deserving people.

Its is the second shelter homes project after Punjab where this facilities have been provided to the shelterless with best accommodations facilities.

The relevant staff have been posted in the shelters homes for proper look after of the inmates of the shelter homes.

The PM was further informed that KP Govt was providing facilities to the shelterless near bus stands in Peshawar.

Similarly shelter homes would be established at divisions level in the province.

The KP chief minister has also made special transport arrangements to help move homeless people from congested parts of the city to the shelters.

The homeless people on this occasion thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of such an important facilities to prevent them from harsh winter.