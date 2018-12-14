Mukesh Ambani's incredible journey to success

India’s famed business mogul Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s extravagant wedding ceremony with Anand Piramal has conquered much of the internet space and the interest of readers these past days.

The opulent wedding ceremony is also being touted as the second most elaborate and expensive nuptial in history after Lady Diana’s wedding with UK’s Prince Charles.

While much of the wedding’s popularity is to be credited to Mukesh Ambani’s immeasurable wealth, little is known about his journey of becoming the undisputable icon in the business world of the poverty-stricken India.

According to credible reports Mukesh Ambani’s assets amount to 500,000 crores. This began with his father Dhirubhai Ambani venturing in the industry of pharmaceuticals and later on trying his luck in textile industry by establishing his home-brand ‘Vimal’.

However, it is very surprising to know that the father of India’s richest man, and the world’s eleventh richest personality, actually lived in a shabby two-room apartment.

While Mukesh Ambani’s success story is nothing short of a dream, it all started with his birth in Yemen. After spending the initial years of his life over there, Mukesh relocated to Mumbai during his adolescence with his family.

He pursued a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology in the early 1970s and later on moved abroad for higher studies at the prestigious Stanford University.

However he had to return to his homeland on his mother’s insistence where he then joined his family business, the Reliance Industries, in 1981.

In the beginning, Mukesh didn’t receive any allowance from his father and he used to travel via public transports. Later Dhirubhai bought two floors in a building named “sea wind’ in Colaba, where on one floor Mukesh and on the other floor his brother Anil lived for a long time. Mukesh Ambani in his youth played all kinds of outdoor games like cricket, hockey and football. He loved watching Bollywood movies and used to save money so that he could go to watch them in cinema.

In 1985, after Dirubhai’s death, the Ambani sons took over the business. But differences between the two brothers started to gain momentum. Owing to this in 2004 their mother distributed the assets between the two brothers. Anil Ambani inherited the more profitable business. In 1986, Mukesh Ambani founded the current Reliance Communication limited. After that Mukesh Petroleum Industry also started growing fast. The petroleum company located in Jamnagar refines 660 thousand barrels of raw oil.

In 2013, Mukesh joined hands with famous Indian telecommunication company’ Airtel’ and started rapid investments. He told hold of the biggest 4G Company and started making mobile phones. The phones are famous in India as well as in 108 countries of the world because of their reliability, low prices and best services.