Rangers apprehend men involved in hundi, recover Rs30 million: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) deployed at Joint Check Post Ghazi Ghat / Dera Ghazi Khan apprehended a group of individual involved in Hawala / Hundi.



According to a press release issued by ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, Rs30 Million (3 Crores) cash hidden in a sack from their car was recovered.

The suspects who belong to Swat and DG Khan have been handed over to FIA, police authorities for necessary legal action.