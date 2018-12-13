Rangers apprehend men involved in hundi, recover Rs30 million: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) deployed at Joint Check Post Ghazi Ghat / Dera Ghazi Khan apprehended a group of individual involved in Hawala / Hundi.
According to a press release issued by ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, Rs30 Million (3 Crores) cash hidden in a sack from their car was recovered.
The suspects who belong to Swat and DG Khan have been handed over to FIA, police authorities for necessary legal action.
