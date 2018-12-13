close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

Rangers apprehend men involved in hundi, recover Rs30 million: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) deployed at Joint Check Post Ghazi Ghat / Dera Ghazi Khan apprehended a group of individual involved in Hawala / Hundi.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, Rs30 Million (3 Crores) cash hidden in a sack from their car was recovered.

The suspects who belong to Swat and DG Khan have been handed over to FIA, police authorities for necessary legal action.

Latest News

More From Pakistan