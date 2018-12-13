President Alvi, King Salman appreciate growing Pak-Saudi ties

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud expressed satisfaction and appreciation at the renewed impetus in relations between the two countries.



The two leaders met in Riyadh today and discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and issues of mutual interest on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

King Salman warmly welcomed the President and congratulated him on his election. He underscored the importance of time-tested Pak-Saudi relationship, and said that the relations between the two brotherly countries were excellent at all levels.

The King also commended the positive role played by Pakistani expatriates in the progress and development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The President reiterated the close bonds of friendship and brotherhood enjoyed by the two countries, based on shared faith, culture and values. He acknowledged the common positions that the two countries had on many regional and international issues. Recalling the recent visit of the Prime Minister, the President hoped that the bilateral relationship would be further strengthened in the days to come.

The President commended the progress made by the Kingdom under Vision 2030. He stressed that Pakistani expatriates would continue to play their positive role towards the development of both countries.

President Alvi also expressed his condolences on the sad demise of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Faisal Al Saud.