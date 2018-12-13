PP-168 by-poll results: PTI’s Asad Ali leads against PML-N candidate

LAHORE: PTI’s Malik Asid Ali has secured a narrow lead against his rival PML-N candidate Rana Khalid Mahmood in the by-election of PP-168, unofficial results show.



According to results obtained from 50 polling stations, Asad Ali is ahead with 6825 votes. Rana Khalid Mahmood, on the other hand, is trailing behind by obtaining 6425 votes.

The Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 was vacated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique.

A total of 11 candidates from different political parties and independents were vying for the seat with actual contest expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Malik Asad Khokar and PMLN's Rana Khalid Mehmood Qadri.

The Pakistan People's Party is backing the PMLN candidate in the constituency where total number of voters are 126912.

As many as 83 polling stations have been set up and Rangers deployed for the security. Army remains on standby to cope with any emergency.