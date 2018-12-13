Katrina Kaif on her Bollywood journey: I have seen the worst and the highest times

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif opened up about her journey in Bollywood which started 15 years ago. Her new song from the movie Zero, 'Husn Parcham', launched on Wednesday in Mumbai and Shah Rukh Khan became fan of her beauty.



Sharing her experience in the industry, the 35-year-old actress said, “I feel very fortunate that I have experienced so many beautiful things in all these years. I have seen ups, downs, the worst times and the highest of times. I just feel fortunate for everything I have gone through.”

Katrina who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan but wasn’t successful in impressing her fans with her acting. She is now waiting for the release of her new film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, directed by Aanand L Rai. Katrina is playing the role of an alcoholic and fading superstar.