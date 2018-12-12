IHC orders removal of Zulfi Bukhari's name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered removal of name of Zulfi Bukhari, Prime Minister's Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis, from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Mohsin AKhtar Kiani and Justice Amir Farooq gave the ruling on an application filed by Bukhari.

The judgment on his application was reserved on December 4.

In the judgement NAB has been asked to continue its inquiry against Bukhari.

The court said its decision would not affect the NAB's inquiry against Zulfi Bukhari.

Bukhari is considered a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He has been facing NAB inquiries after his name appeared in Panama Papers leaks.

Recently he was caught up in a controversy after being engaged in a heated exchange with NAB's Special Prosecutor Imran Shafique who took a hard line against him over his dual nationality.

Media reports said the prosecutor was summoned to the NAB headquarters where he was asked to resign.







